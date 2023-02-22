iHeartRadio
-6°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Quebec Premier Legault won't meet election promise to offer pre-kindergarten


A child at a daycare. (Source: Pexels)

Quebec Premier Francois Legault is defending his government's failure to meet a key campaign promise to offer kindergarten classes beginning at four years old to all the province's children.

Legault said today it was impossible to reach his government's target within the stated time frame due to a shortage of teachers.

Legault campaigned heavily on the issue during the 2018 election, going so far as to say his seat would be on the line if he failed to meet his promise.

His Coalition Avenir Quebec party originally promised to open 5,000 classes for four-year-olds within five years, but that target was later dropped to 2,600 classes by 2025-26.

Education Minister Bernard Drainville told TVA on Tuesday that even the lower goal would not be met due to the teacher shortage, and the government was pushing its timeline back to 2029-30.

Legault said today he still believes in his promise to offer universal pre-kindergarten, which he says will especially benefit children with learning disabilities.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Feb. 22, 2023.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*