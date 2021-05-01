Legault, LeBel to meet with several Quebec unions on Sunday

Quebec's premier and Treasury Board president will meet with the heads of several of the province's powerful unions on Sunday afternoon.

The meeting between Sonia Lebel and the labour chiefs was confirmed by Premier Francois Legault's office on Saturday. It will take place the day after International Workers' Day at Palais des Congres.

Both Legault and Lebel will speak to the leaders of the Federation of Workers of Quebec, the Confederation of National Trade Unions, the Centrale des Syndicates du Quebec, the Interprofessional Health Federation of Quebec and the Alliance of Professionals and Technicians in Health and Social Services.

Negotiations for public sector workers will be on the agenda. All the unions invited have yet to reach agreements with the Quebec government.

The Autonomous Federation of Education announced Friday that 88 per cent of its members had voted in favour of an agreement in principle with the government to renew their collective agreement.

Two weeks ago, representatives of three health unions asked the government to sit down at the negotiating table.