Legault predicts orange zones, restaurant openings, in 'next few weeks'

It's not quite as good news in some regions as others, but Quebec City will see a relaxation of its lockdown measures next Monday, including a return to 9:30 curfew and a return to school for high-school students.

The same won't be true in the Outaouais, the Beauce and some other hard-hit regions, which have been subject to the strictest restrictions and won't see them all lifted yet.

But overall, Premier François Legault said in a press conference Tuesday, COVID-19 statistics are looking so good across the province that he foresees a broader easing within about a month, including allowing limited access to restaurants again.

"Actually, I'd like to take this opportunity to ask Quebecers who are able to do so... to order takeout from restaurants who offer it," he said, noting they need the help until they can get their next financial boost from reopening.

"We hope that in the next few weeks [we'll bring] many zones to orange so that we can open restaurants in May," he said. "So you may have noticed, we're in May -- we had said that April would be dangerous, and I think that we're doing quite well. Very well."

That's especially true, he said, "when we look at when we compare ourselves with example, Ontario or Alberta."



- This is a developing story and will be updated