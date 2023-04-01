Legault's on Twitch, Plante has an album, and other Quebec April Fools' highlights

April Fools' Day -- better known as poisson d'Avril in Quebec -- is upon us.

Some of the province's familiar faces got into the spirit Saturday with a few light-hearted social media pranks.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault, for one, launched himself on the live streaming platform Twitch, frequented by gamers.

En plus de mon balado, j’ai maintenant le plaisir de vous annoncer que je me lance sur Twitch! ���� pic.twitter.com/nS016JQJrU

Meanwhile, Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante promoted her 12-track album, 'Mon Montreal.'

Grande nouvelle! �� Après avoir publié une bd, j’ai l’immense plaisir de vous annoncer mon album de chansons originales intitulé : Mon Montréal ��



Les 12 chansons de mon premier album sont une ode à Montréal, notre métropole bien-aimée.



Bonne écoute! ��#polmtl #MonMontreal pic.twitter.com/If6ZFOdmMP

The Habs got in on the action too, promising fans they'd play in their "reverse retro" blue jerseys for the rest of the season.

We’re undefeated in blue since Feb. 11! To celebrate, the Canadiens will play the remainder of the team’s 2022-23 season games in blue jerseys.#GoHabsGo

And we can't forget how, a few days before April 1, radio host Jason Rockman impersonated Gene Simmons on the airwaves at ÉNERGIE 94.3 FM, apparently convincingly enough that the Kiss frontman had to clear things up on Twitter.

Hey Friends. Just a friendly note here. There’s a French language interview supposedly done by me out of Canada. It’s clearly not me. And incidentally, I don’t actually speak French. ����

Interim Quebec Liberal Party leader Marc Tanguay announced he was leaving political life in favour of furniture design.

Enfin, je peux vous annoncer, qu'après 10 années à titre de député de LaFontaine, je quitte la politique pour me consacrer à ma véritable passion : les meubles. ��



Je vous laisse deviner où je compte poursuivre ma carrière. Je crois que je vais m’y sentir comme chez moi! �� pic.twitter.com/yuVhgA0oaH

And Parti Quebecois launched its own microbrewery beer line.

Nous lançons notre propre gamme de bières de microbrasserie!



Faisant suite à l’adoption par nos délégués de la proposition de nationaliser la bière, c’est avec grand plaisir que nous vous présentons nos trois premières bières!��



- La « À la prochaine fois »

- La « Faucon… pic.twitter.com/zJwysgQDjK

Ever feel like Quebec politics are too exclusive? Torontonians could finally have a voice in the Bloc next election with expat pilot Louis-Éric Mongrain, Bloc Quebecois candidate for Toronto-Centre.

C'est officiel: je serai candidat du @BlocQuebecois dans la circonscription de Toronto-Centre lors de la prochaine élection fédérale.



Merci à @yfblanchet et à toute l'équipe du Bloc de m'avoir fait confiance pour devenir leur premier candidat hors-Québec!#polcan #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/DWcRqsCoae

In a bold move, former Montreal mayoral candidate Balaram Holness said he's joining forces with Valerie Plante.

I am happy to announce that @projetmontreal and @mouvement_MTL have decided to merge ���� pic.twitter.com/2xCF7DaB6A

This list will be updated periodically to keep up with Quebec April Fools' tomfoolery.