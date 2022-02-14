Legault's three-day mission at COP26 in Glasgow cost at least $120,000

François Legault's mission to the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow (COP26) last fall cost at least $120,000.

This does not include expenses incurred by Investissement Québec, which also took part in the mission, as well as expenses incurred by the Sûreté du Québec.

According to the statement published by the premier's office, the expenses amounted to $119,300 as of Jan. 10, 2022.

These are the costs incurred for the official delegation, the head of government, and the 11 people accompanying him.

The two main expense items were air and ground transportation ($54,700) and accommodation and living expenses ($54,800).

Other expenses included $1,900 for official meals and a media briefing, and $5,800 for logistics, such as rooms and reception services at the airport.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 14, 2022.