Legault says he'll continue to ensure relationship between Quebec and United States 'prospers'

The world began to react Wednesday morning to the uncertain results of the American election, including Quebec Premier François Legault.



Legault said on Twitter that he was aware of the preliminary results of the U.S. presidential elections and that he would continue to monitor the situation closely until the results are final.

“We will continue to work hard to make our relationship prosper, no matter which president the Americans choose,” he added.

Legault had hoped, Tuesday, that there would be no uncertainty about the outcome of the vote in the United States, recalling that Quebec business people want to know where they are going.

The uncertainty is not going to be dispelled, since it is so far unclear if Donald Trump or Joe Biden will win the election.

As of early Wednesday, three northern industrial states – Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania – have not officially been called and could still determine the outcome of the election.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2020.