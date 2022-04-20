Legault says he's done enough to tackle rising inflation, but suggests more commitments coming

Quebecers affected by the rising cost of living will have to wait: the CAQ government believes it has done enough to help them so far.

Premier François Legault nevertheless suggested Wednesday that it would eventually be necessary to make other efforts to safeguard the purchasing power of taxpayers, in this time of soaring inflation.

"We've done enough so far," he told a news conference in English in Gaspé, as part of a tour of eastern Quebec.

He acknowledged, however, that Quebecers' wallets are "very affected" by inflation in the food, housing, and gasoline sectors.

"So we must continue to help," added the CAQ leader, suggesting that other measures could follow.

However, they would be presented during next fall's election campaign as commitments, he seemed to suggest, as he expects all parties to present proposals related to purchasing power.

The premier recalled that in the budget tabled last month, the government is giving $500 to all taxpayers with annual incomes under $100,000 who were going to file a tax return.

He also pointed out that in January, the provincial government granted $200 to every taxpayer earning less than $50,000 per year.

A refundable tax credit of $200 was also given to people aged 70 and over, he said.

The annual rate of inflation hit 6.7 per cent in March, up one percentage point from February, Statistics Canada reported Wednesday. This is the largest increase in inflation in the country in more than 30 years.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 20, 2022.