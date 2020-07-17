Legault says he won't close bars; says private gatherings are a bigger problem

by Amy Luft, CTV Montreal

Quebec will not be closing bars across the province, saying private gatherings are of greater concern than drinking establishments.

Speaking from the Cote-Nord region as part of a tour of Quebec, Legault said after studying the new cases in recent days, the vast majority stemmed from the health network and not from bars.

Quebec recorded 141 new cases on Friday, with 78 new cases in Montreal and Monteregie with 33, making up 77 per cent of the new cases in the province.

"The majority of the cases weren't people who went to bars, but the issue is more private gatherings," he said, reminding Quebecers that gatherings of more than 10 people are not permitted, even for backyard parties or barbeques.



Montreal public health officials recorded 30 new cases related to at least nine bars this week, and asked that anyone who worked at or visited a bar in Monteal the tested. The result was hours-long lineups at testing sites, forcing public health officials to open two more clinics.

Legault reminded Quebecers that a new mandatory mask regulation comes into effect Saturday, requiring residents to wear face coverings in indoor public spaces. In a bar setting, that means wearing a mask into and out of the bar, and when getting up to use the washroom or move about. Masks can be removed when seated at a table, providing people respect the two-metre distance.

Legault said the slight uptick in cases in recent days can also be attributed to the number of tests jumping from 8,000 to 15,000 per day, and all health network employees are being tested.