Legault stresses that red-zone rules are crucial as Quebec records 25 more COVID-19 deaths

MONTREAL — Premier Francois Legault reiterated the importance of red-zone lockdown measures on Thursday when the province reported an additional 1,030 cases and 25 deaths related to COVID-19.

"Today, we still have 25 new deaths, and that is why we’re asking for these sacrifices," Legault said at a news conference, in reference to his government's recent decision to extend measures by four more weeks.

"I know it’s difficult, what I’m asking you to do, but the only remedy we have is to help each other out."

Thursday's announcement brings the total number of cases in the province since the start of the pandemic to 103,844 and the total number of deaths to 6,214.

Legault reminded Quebecers that it's important for non-essential businesses to remain closed for the time being, regardless of whether or not owners are strictly following COVID-19 health guidelines.

The comments come after business owners in several sectors asked for proof their businesses were significantly contributing to transmission of the disease.

"I can understand that there are some people that are not happy, there are some people who are frustrated," Legault said.

"For example, restaurant owners, gym owners, clients – what they tell us is ‘I respected all the required measures and you are shutting me down again.'"

What people "must understand," said Legault, is "that the problem -- it doesn’t lie with the owners, and there was nothing wrong with the efforts they deployed -- it’s just that currently we have no choice."

Legault added that even he, after eight months, is struggling to get used to maintaining two metres of distance between himself and others.

"There are some owners who say ‘Well, there was no outbreak in my restaurant,’ but what we must understand is that before going to the restaurant, before stepping into the restaurant, after we leave the restaurant, there’s always a risk of contact," he said.

Ahead of Remembrance Day, Legault reminded Quebecers of the men and women from past generations who made sacrifices for our rights.

"Those were greater sacrifices than what we’re asking for now," he said.