Legault to ease restrictions on restaurants and sports

Quebec Premier Francois Legault is expected to announce Tuesday the slight easing of some of the province's COVID restrictions.

At the top of the list is the reopening of restaurant dining rooms, which is reportedly going to happen on Monday. Restaurants will be allowed to open to 50 per cent capacity and there is a maximum of two households per table.

Indoor private gatherings will again be allowed, also with a cap of two household bubbles.

There is also expected to be some good news for the children who are anxiously waiting to return to sporting activities. Practices will be allowed to resume, games will remain on hold until a later date.

The official announcement will be at 2:00 P.M. on Tuesday.

CJAD 800 will have complete coverage.