Legault to focus on green economy during upcoming meeting with premiers

Quebec Premier François Legault wants to emphasize the green economy when he meets with his provincial counterparts this week in Manitoba.

"Quebec must obtain its fair share of financial investments from the federal government in this strategic and competitive sector. Quebec, with its energy expertise and strategic minerals, is a natural choice," reads a notice from Legault's press attaché, Ewan Sauves.

The provincial and territorial premiers will meet at the Council of the Federation in Winnipeg between July 10 and 12.

"Legault hopes to use this meeting to continue to position Quebec as a leader in Canada's green economy," Sauves said.

"The battery industry is not just an industry of the future, but an extraordinary opportunity for Quebec if we want to achieve an energy transition and attract businesses," he added.

It will also be a good opportunity for Legault to develop and strengthen his relationships with other premiers.

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson is president of the Council.

HEALTH TRANSFERS

Premiers are slated to discuss the economy, the cost of living, and healthcare improvements.

For over two years, provinces and territories have formed a common front demanding a $28 million annual increase in federal health transfers.

Instead, the federal government offered $46.2 million over 10 years, an average increase of $4.6 million per year.

In return, the provinces were required to improve how health information is collected, shared, used and communicated with the Canadian population.

Provinces and territories accepted this offer in February, although it was deemed insufficient to meet their needs.

Part of the money will be between the provinces through bilateral agreements.

Currently, Quebec is the only province yet to sign the agreement in principle with the federal government.

"Quebec has a special status in the Federation. In healthcare, we sign asymmetrical agreements recognizing the Quebec government's responsibilities, so it takes longer [...] We already have access to the funds," Finance Minister Eric Girard told reporters Wednesday.

The federal government has already distributed $2 million among the provinces, including Quebec, to meet urgent needs.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 9, 2023.