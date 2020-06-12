iHeartRadio
Legault turns to Facebook to push for Bill 61

Facebook

Premier Francois Legault took to social media early this morning..to make a final plea for Bill 61.

Its the proposed legislation designed to fast track major infrastructure projects as part of the CAQ's plan to come out of the pandemic 

On Facebook this morning Legault first castigated the opposition for refusing to approve the bill before MNA's go on their summer break later today.... and then called on them to change their attitude and negotiate in good faith.

Legault says he has the support of many mayors across Quebec, some of whom have also take to social media to pressure the opposition.

The bill could still pass today if their is unanimous consent to by-pass parliamentary proceedings.


 

