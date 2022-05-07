iHeartRadio
Legault unveils Joliette candidate Francois St-Louis

Francois Legault and Francois St-Louis. (CAQ)

Quebec Premier François Legault was in Joliette Saturday to introduce the candidate in this riding, François St-Louis.

St-Louis has been a political attaché to the government for the Lanaudière region for the past few years, and has lived in Joliette since he was a child.

It's not the first time St-Louis has entered politics: in 2018, he ran as a candidate for the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ), where he finished in second place, behind incumbent MNA Véronique Hivon.

Hivon, who has been a candidate for Joliette with the Parti Québécois (PQ) since 2008, recently announced that she would not run again in the next election.

"She is a woman who has invested 14 years in the riding. I salute her involvement and all the work she has done over more than a decade," said St-Louis, age 55.

The riding of Joliette has been a PQ stronghold for over 40 years. During this period, the Action démocratique du Québec (ADQ) -- the precursor of the CAQ -- managed to make two gains in by-elections, however.

In a press release, François Legault said that François St-Louis is entering politics for "the right reasons, to help the people of his region." 

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on May 7, 2022. 

