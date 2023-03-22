iHeartRadio
Legault wants to rethink how Quebec evaluates the state of disrepair in schools


Quebec Premier François Legault is questioning the process used to evaluate the state of disrepair of schools.

The 2023-2024 budget tabled Tuesday shows that the proportion of schools in poor condition rose from 59 to 61 per cent in one year, despite the record amounts invested.

In an impromptu press conference at the Quebec legislature on Wednesday, Legault expressed "doubt" about the actual proportion of dilapidated schools.

Legault said he has mandated his infrastructure minister, Jonatan Julien, to review the process used to evaluate their condition.

"Is it a classroom that is dilapidated or is it the whole school?" Legault questioned. "Currently, the way it works is that each service centre evaluates its [own] schools. Obviously, there is some incentive to say, 'I need money for my schools,'" he added.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 23, 2023.

