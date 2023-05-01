iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Legendary folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot dead at age 84


gordon-lightfoot-1-6379496-1682990654947

Legendary Canadian folk singer-songwriter Gordon Lightfoot has died at age 84.

Victoria Lord, a representative for the family, says the musician behind classic Canadian ballads "Early Morning Rain" and "The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald" died at a Toronto hospital on Monday evening.

His cause of death was not immediately available.

The Orillia, Ont., native rose to fame in the early 1960s after a move to Toronto opened doors in the thriving Yorkville music scene, and hooked him up with fellow folkies Ian and Sylvia Tyson. They became great admirers of his work and covered two of his tracks.

His 1965 debut album "Lightfoot!" ushered in a new folk voice and by the turn of the decade he eased rather effortlessly into the pop scene, making his first appearance on the Billboard chart with 1971's "If You Could Read My Mind."

Lightfoot's popularity peaked in the mid-1970s when both his single and album "Sundown" topped Billboard -- his first and only time doing so.

But his chart positions did little to slow him down in the final decades of his career when he built a reputation as one of the stalwart road musicians, in spite of various health challenges.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2023.

Artist Radio

Listen to music from Gordon Lightfoot

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*