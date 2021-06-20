Lehner may replace Fleury in net for Golden Knights, Ducharme frustrated with sidelining

Robin Lehner may replace Marc-Andre Fleury in net for the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 4 of their Stanley Cup semi-final series against the Montreal Canadiens.

Golden Knights head coach Peter DeBoer declined to confirm the identity of his starting goaltender, but Lehner did go through the starter's routine at the team's morning practice.

Lehner would be making his second start since the playoffs began.

He was between the pipes in a 7-1 loss in Game 1 of the Western Section Final to the Colorado Avalanche on May 30.

He allowed seven goals on 37 shots.

Fleury was singled out for criticism following the Golden Knights' 3-2 overtime loss to the Canadiens on Friday. The Quebec goaltender from Sorel-Tracy made a mistake behind the net that allowed Josh Anderson to tie the game with 1:55 left in regulation. Anderson came back in overtime to give the Canadiens the win and a 2-1 lead in the series.

Lehner and Fleury combined for the William M. Jennings Trophy, awarded to the goaltending duo of a team that allowed the fewest goals during the campaign.

Fleury is also one of three finalists for the Vezina Trophy, given to the league's top goaltender.

The Golden Knights are hoping to reach the Stanley Cup Final for the second time in their four seasons of existence.

In the Canadiens' camp, everything indicates that no changes will be made to the team.

DUCHARME FRUSTRATED BUT CONFIDENT HE CAN RETURN

Montreal Canadiens interim head coach Dominique Ducharme said he was frustrated to be sidelined because of a positive test for COVID-19 and said there was nothing certain yet about the length of his isolation period.

Some media outlets reported Saturday night that Ducharme, who has not experienced any symptoms of the disease, is expected to remain in isolation for 14 days.

"There is nothing confirmed on that front," Ducharme insisted in a video conference on Sunday. "The organization is in communication with the authorities to monitor the situation. We have been isolated since December.

"We go to the arena to work, we are in a bubble. We have all received our two doses of vaccine. There are many factors to look at. It's not my area of expertise, but they'll make the best decision possible to make sure everything goes well."

Ducharme, who is 48 years old, is at a loss to explain how he became infected with the novel coronavirus. Like the rest of the team members who wanted it, he received his second dose of vaccine on June 9. And even though health rules are less strict in Nevada, he said he was careful during the Tricolore's recent trip to Las Vegas to follow NHL protocol.

"We couldn't leave the hotel and I respected that," he said. "I went to the hotel gym, which was reserved for us during certain hours. It could have been in the elevator. It's impossible to know."

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 20, 2021.