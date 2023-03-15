iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Leonardo Rizzuto injured in Laval shooting


image.jpg

Leonardo Rizzuto, the youngest son of the late reputed Mafia boss Vito Rizzuto, was injured in a shooting in Laval Wednesday afternoon.

A police source confirmed to Noovo Info that Rizzuto, 53, was shot in the leg while inside a vehicle. The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Yves Légaré Funeral Complex, near Highways 13 and 440 in Laval.

A black Mercedes that remained at the scene Wednesday evening was riddled with at least eight bullet holes, most of them on or surrounding the front driver side window. The tires of the vehicle were also punctured.

Rizzuto's older brother, Nicolo Rizzuto Jr., was assassinated in a shooting in Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood in 2009.

Early Wednesday evening, a spokesperson for Laval police told CTV News the file has been turned over to the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

SQ spokesperson Stephane Tremblay did not confirm the identity of the victim in the shooting but said that the major crime unit is investigating. Police do not fear for the victim's life.

Tremblay said the investigation into the incident, which happened around 4:40 p.m., is ongoing.

This is a developing story. More to come.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*