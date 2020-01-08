'Les Courageuses' plan to appeal Rozon class action rejection to the Supreme Court

"Les Courageuses" will seek leave to appeal the rejection of a class-action lawsuit to the Supreme Court of Canada, the group announced on Wednesday.

The Quebec Court of Appeal had earlier rejected their class-action lawsuit against the founder of the Juste pour rire, Gilbert Rozon. The women have accused Rozon of harassment and sexual assault.

The Court of Appeal's decision overturned a May 2018 Superior Court judgment, which authorized the class action against Rozon by the group of women.

It is yet unknown whether the Supreme Court of Canada will hear the case.

In the split decision handed down on Wednesday, two judges upheld Rozon's appeal, while judge Dominique Belanger would have rejected it, and allow the class action to move forward.

The judges rejected the class action because the women's claims were not similar enough for a class action, according to the judgment. The women have other legal recourse open to them, the judgment goes on to say.

The group of women allege Rozon victimized at least 20 women over 34 years from 1982-2016, allegations Rozon fervently denies.

The class action was given the green light in by judge Donald Bisson.

After the approval, Gilbert Rozon had indicated he planned to appeal the ruling, suggesting it contained many errors.

The women had been seeking up to $10 million in punitive damages in addition to moral damages.

With files from CTV Montreal