'Less paternalism, more regionalism,' says Anglade as she launches 'charter' for Quebec regions

Liberal leader Dominique Anglade says she wants less "paternalism" and more "regionalism" for Quebec's rural areas.

The slogan was prominently displayed during the official presentation of its “Charter of the Regions” on Thursday in Trois-Rivières.

This is a "first step" to relaunch the discussion on the development of the regions, according to Anglade, who was called upon to comment on the tumble of her party in the polls.

The Liberal Party would only collect 17 per cent of voters if the elections were held today, compared to 44 per cent for Francois Legault's Coalition Avenir Québec, according to the most recent Léger poll.

On Thursday, the Liberal leader said she wanted to give power back to the regions so that they determine, in particular, the number of immigrants they want to welcome.

Moreover, an Anglade government would make sure to have a deputy minister and a secretariat in each of the regions of Quebec so that decisions can be made locally, she promised.

“It is not up to Quebec to decide what will happen in each of our regions," said Anglade. "We have extraordinary people on the ground who are capable of making decisions."

“It is not normal that the University of Quebec in Outaouais wants to make specific programs… then that it is not able to do it because Quebec makes a different decision," she said, using one recent example.

The Liberal Charter of the Regions is the result of around twenty consultations with more than 1,400 people.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 21, 2022.