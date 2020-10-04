Lessard captures first victory in NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Trucks Series

Canadian Raphael Lessard won the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Trucks Series' Chevy Silverado 250 at Talladega Superspeedway Saturday afternoon.

Lessard found himself in contention for a victory following a caution flag with six laps to go.

The teenager then restarted the race from third position with two laps remaining.

The Quebecer was in the lead as he entered the final lap of the race after Trevor Bayne pushed him forward.

Not long after, a crash involving Stewart Friesen, Tyler Ankrum, Austin Hill and Christian Eckes led to another flag being thrown.

With Lessard in the lead as the crash ensued, the 19-year old St-Joseph-De-Beauce, Que. native was named the winner.

Bayne finished second, while Chandler Smith finished third.

Lessard is in his second season in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Trucks series, and is a member of the Kyle Busch Motorsports team.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published October 3rd, 2020.