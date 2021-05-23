Lester B. Pearson School Board cancels numerous off-island bus routes due to closed bridge

Numerous Lester B. Pearson School Board bus routes for off-island students will be cancelled indefinitely due to the closure of the Ile-Aux-Tourtes Bridge.

The school board said on Sunday the measures will be put introduced on Tuesday and are “meant to mitigate the impact of the bridge closure on schools where there is a high percentage of the student population who live off-island and who use the school board's transportation services” to and from school.

The cancelled bus routes include:

All bus transportation to and from off-island residences to school programs for students with special needs, including: Mackay Centre School and Philip E. Layton Schools, Jewish General Hospital, Douglas Institute, Yaldei School, Horizon High School, CFER, Ed Venture and Transition.

All bus transportation to and from off-island residences to Beaconsfield High School.

The school board said it is encouraging off-island BHS students to get to and from school via commuter train and staff will be present at the Beaconsfield train station on the mornings of May 25 and 26 to assist students.

The bridge closure will also have other effects on LBPSB schools, such as possible “significant drop-off delays for all buses travelling from (Dorset and Christmas Park Elementary Schools) to off-island residences.”

Macdonald High School will be closed and learning for all students will be done online as of Tuesday.

“We understand that the bridge closure is having a significant impact on our community – students, their parents, and staff. The closure of this major transportation artery will result in increased traffic and delayed travel times. The school board is doing everything possible to reduce these inconveniences. We understand the frustration of all who must adapt to the effects of the bridge closure. Our administrative team continuesto evaluate the situation on an on-going basis so that we can make any necessary changes/updates as needed,” said LBPSB Director General Cindy Finn.

The bridge's closure was announced on Friday, with Transport Minister Francois Bonnardel saying it suffered severe damage caused by drilling work. No timeline for the bridge's re-opening has been given.