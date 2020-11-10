Lester B. Pearson School Board formally approves purchase of HEPA air purifiers for some schools
The Lester B. Pearson School Board has formally approved the purchase of HEPA air purifiers for some of its schools that will need more ventilation for the coming winter.
The board voted last night to purchase 420 purifiers and replacement filters for $518,600.
Classes in sixteen of its schools will be getting the purifiers because they are fully or partially naturally ventilated:
- Clearpoint elementary
- Dorset Elementary School
- Edgewater Elementary School
- Lakeside Academy
- Macdonald High School
- Mount Pleasant Elementary School
- Pearson Electrotechnology Center
- Place Cartier Adult Centre
- Saint Charles Elementary School
- Saint John Fisher Senior Elementary School
- Saint Patrick Elementary School
- Saint Thomas High School
- Sherbrooke Junior Elementary School
- Sunshine Academy
- Verdun Elementary School
- Westwood Senior High School
The board's other schools that are mechanically ventilated will open the dampers and get more fresh air into the building that way.
The measures are some of the ways to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The board said that the purifiers should be installed over the next few weeks.