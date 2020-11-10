Lester B. Pearson School Board formally approves purchase of HEPA air purifiers for some schools

The Lester B. Pearson School Board has formally approved the purchase of HEPA air purifiers for some of its schools that will need more ventilation for the coming winter.

The board voted last night to purchase 420 purifiers and replacement filters for $518,600.

Classes in sixteen of its schools will be getting the purifiers because they are fully or partially naturally ventilated:

Clearpoint elementary

Dorset Elementary School

Edgewater Elementary School

Lakeside Academy

Macdonald High School

Mount Pleasant Elementary School

Pearson Electrotechnology Center

Place Cartier Adult Centre

Saint Charles Elementary School

Saint John Fisher Senior Elementary School

Saint Patrick Elementary School

Saint Thomas High School

Sherbrooke Junior Elementary School

Sunshine Academy

Verdun Elementary School

Westwood Senior High School



The board's other schools that are mechanically ventilated will open the dampers and get more fresh air into the building that way.

The measures are some of the ways to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The board said that the purifiers should be installed over the next few weeks.