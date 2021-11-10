Let the music play! Buskers - in masks - welcomed back to some Montreal metro stations

The sound of live music will once again compete with the whoosh of Montreal's metro cars in some metro stations soon, the Societe de Transport (STM) announced Wednesday.

Musicians will return to their makeshift stages gradually, according to a timetable laid out by the STM, beginning the week of November 29th, the public transit agency said in a press release.

The agency added that performers had a rough go of it during the pandemic, with their usual venues off-limits.

A recent survey conducted by the STM indicated that passengers are in favour of this idea.

“The majority of customers surveyed had a favourable view of a possible return of musicians,” the release said.

Musicians will be obligated to wear masks, as transit riders are -- unless the artist is playing a wind instrument.

Singing will be prohibited, for the time being, but the STM said that could change if Montreal Public Health’s new decree allows it when the decree is released on November 15.

Performers with symptoms of COVID-19 are advised to follow Quebec’s health guidelines and remain at home.

As of November 22, artists will need to use a new online platform to reserve a time slot, and performances will only be permitted inside metro station spaces that are marked with a symbol of a lyre instrument: three spots at Berri-UQAM, one at Guy-Concordia and one at Jean-Talon.

The STM had a cautionary note for customers who may soon be enjoying a tune on the way to the turnstiles: tip generously, but keep a healthy distance.