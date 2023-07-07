Levis police arrest 2 in park pepper spray-pellet gun fight

Police believe they have solved a confrontation between two groups of people that occurred last Monday evening in Lévis, during which projectiles were fired, and pepper spray was used.

On Thursday, Levis police (SPVL) arrested two individuals in connection with the incident at Parc Maréchal-Joffre in Levis.

Police say that during the event, one suspect pepper-sprayed a victim, and another pulled out a pellet gun and fired projectiles, hitting two people.

ARRESTATIONS | Nous avons procédé à l'arrestation de 2 individus en lien avec un évènement de braquage par arme à feu et d'agression armée.

One of the suspects, an adult, is due to appear in the Court of Quebec on Friday, while the other, a minor, has been released on a number of conditions.

The numerous charges include pointing a firearm, aggravated assault, uttering threats, causing bodily harm and conspiracy.

The SPVL added that a search of the home of one of the suspects led to the seizure of evidence that it believes corroborates the offences.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 7, 2023.