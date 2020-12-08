Levitts, Compliments brand deli meats recalled over possible Listeria contamination

OTTAWA — The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is warning the public of several deli meats being recalled because of possible Listeria contamination.



They include 175-gram packages of Compliments brand Montreal-style smoked meat, smoked-beef pastrami and corned beef, all with the best before date of December 11th, 2020.

Also included are 150-gram packages of Levitts brand corned beef, Montreal-style smoked meat and New York Style pastrami with the best before date of December 23rd, as well as 175-gram packages of The Deli-Shop brand sliced pastrami, with the best before date of December 11th.

The federal regulator says there has been one reported illness that may be associated with the products, which it advises consumers to throw out or return to the store.

It adds that an ongoing investigation may lead to more recalls.

The C-F-I-A says food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still cause symptoms including vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness.

Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk.