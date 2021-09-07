Leylah Annie Fernandez beats Elina Svitolina in U.S. Open quarterfinals

With a fist pump, the dream run continues at Roland Garros in New York.

After knocking off former U.S. Open champions Naomi Osaka and Angelique Kerber, Leylah Annie Fernandez from Laval, Que. beat no. 5 seed Elina Svitolina from Ukraine in the quarterfinals Tuesday.

Fernandez won the first set 6-3, but Svitolina stormed back in set two winning 6-3.

Fernandez went up 5-3 in the final set, but Svitolina came back to tie it 5-5. Both women held serve to set up a tie-breaker.

In the deciding game, Fernandez fought an epic game to win 7-5. It is the furthest Fernandez has advanced in a Grand Slam.

The athlete turned 19 yesterday.

Fellow Quebecer Felix Auger-Aliassime plays teenage giant-slayer Carlos Alcaraz Garfia Tuesday evening.

Garfia upset no. 3-seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in round three.

-- This is a developing story that will be updated.