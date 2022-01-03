Leylah Fernandez kicks off 2022 with a win in Adelaide

Leylah Annie Fernandez started 2022 in fine fashion, putting in a solid performance in the first round of the Adelaide tournament.

Fernandez, currently ranked 24th in the world, defeated Ekaterina Alexandrova of Russia 6-3, 6-4.

The 19-year-old from Laval did not concede any break points and hit winners from the line at important moments of the match. However, Alexandrova committed seven double faults and several unforced errors.

In the next round, Fernandez will face either No. 5 Iga Swiatek of Poland or Daria Saville of Australia.

In another match, Australian Ajla Tomljanovic defeated Britain's Heather Watson 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Another Australian, Priscilla Hon, created the surprise of this first round by eliminating the Czech Petra Kvitova 6-7 (4), 7-5, 6-2.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 3, 2022.