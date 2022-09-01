iHeartRadio
16°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Liberal blames Quebec Conservative leader's rhetoric for rising threats

image.jpg

Liberal candidate Marwah Rizqy is blaming Conservative Party of Quebec Leader Eric Duhaime for the highly charged political climate.

Rizqy says she has been receiving deaths threats and that last week a man called police to tell them he had murdered her.

And on Tuesday, the Montreal riding office of Liberal Enrico Ciccone was vandalized and robbed.

She told reporters in Sherbrooke, Que., that Duhaime is to blame for the violent political environment because he said last June that his party's objective was to bring voters' discontent into the legislature.

Later in Montreal, Duhaime said he was disappointed by Rizqy's comments, adding that his party's volunteers have also been threatened and that politicians of all stripes are facing hatred.

Coalition Avenir Quebec Leader Francois Legault says he asked Quebec provincial police to make themselves available to candidates who feel threatened or concerned about safety.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 1, 2022.

Quebec Liberal candidate in Saint-Laurent Marwah Rizqy speaks at a news conference while Leader Dominique Anglade, left, looks on, Wednesday, August 31, 2022 in St-Agapit, Que. Rizqy received threats in the last days. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Jacques Boissinot)

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*