Liberal leader Dominique Anglade promises a 'COP Quebec'

image.jpg

If elected, Liberal leader Dominique Anglade said her party will hold a "COP Quebec," in other words, a major conference on climate change.

The conference, similar to the United Nations, would bring together "researchers, scientists and governments from across North America," Anglade said Saturday morning.

Anglade participated in the "Masters at home" meeting organized by Force Jeunesse, which promotes the place of young people in decision-making spheres.

The Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) wants to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 45 per cent by 2030, compared to 1990 levels. It also aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.

"By bringing together all the major players in the fight against climate change, we will be able to define the actions (to) be implemented over the next few years to achieve our goals," the party said.

Anglade has also committed to reviewing all government decisions under the climate change lens.

Under a Liberal government, it is the premier who will be responsible for this file, "which demonstrates the importance that her political party attaches to the fight against climate change," the PLQ said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 17, 2022. 

