Liberal leader feels validated at criticizing Legault's leadership style

Campaigning against François Legault by criticizing his "leadership style" was a good strategy, says Dominique Anglade, who feels increasingly validated.

The Liberal (PLQ) leader recognizes that the image left of the pandemic is that of the "good father," but she is asking Quebecers to go beyond this impression.

"Beyond the management of the pandemic, what we want as a government is one that will allow us to resolve the issues before us," she said in an interview with The Canadian Press. "This is not what François Legault is offering."

Anglade said the CAQ leader is poorly placed to meet the challenges, particularly in terms of the economy and the environment, because he does not like to collaborate or be criticized.

Regardless of the outcome of the election, Anglade said Quebecers have already seen François Legault irritable and ready to multiply shocking statements on immigration.

"His election campaign, we can not say that it is particularly inspiring," she said.

Without wanting it, the CAQ leader may have helped the PLQ campaign, which has had multiple difficulties, including logistical and organizational problems, errors in the financial framework, and a poorly filled out nomination form in Matane-Matapedia.

MORE AND MORE CLEAR

Is the PLQ a party in disarray?

It's a party that "adapts," said Anglade, who was appointed leader in 2020.

The aspiring premier has made a nationalist turn to the left on her political party.

"You can't make changes and think it's going to be exactly perfect," she admitted in an interview. "I expect our political party to continue to adapt.

"I'm going to have former Liberals tell me, 'Ah, it's taking shape, I understand, it's becoming clearer, the kind of leadership we want to have, etc.' [...] That doesn't mean there aren't debates, there are always debates."

But whatever happens, Anglade doesn't foresee "drastic changes" at the QLP in the coming years.

"We are stuck on our values. [...] The militant base, it was consulted," she said.

During the election campaign, Dominique Anglade also took the liberty of emphasizing the status of women, immigration and inclusion issues, in addition to suddenly defending a more assertive federalism.

"François Legault...is not someone who wants to make the federation work, but to serve his own interests," she said. "Federalism is not outdated. We want to work with the federal government. That doesn't mean being crushed in relation to the federal government, on the contrary, it's really two partners working together."

In her opinion, the PLQ is on the right track.

The voters will have their say on October 3.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 30, 2022.