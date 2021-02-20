Liberal member of National Assembly tests positive for COVID-19
An unidentified member of the National Assembly has tested positive for COVID-19.
On Saturday, Quebec Liberal Party leader Dominique Anglade posted on Twitter that the MNA in question was a member of her caucus.
Un membre de notre caucus a été déclaré positif à la COVID-19.
Sachez que toutes les règles de la santé publique ont été respectées.
Cependant, par mesure de précaution, je vais aller passer un test de dépistage.#PolQc #Assnat #PLQ
Anglade said that all public health rules were being respected but that she would be tested for the virus as a precaution.
This is a developing story and will be updated.