Liberal member of National Assembly tests positive for COVID-19

An unidentified member of the National Assembly has tested positive for COVID-19.

On Saturday, Quebec Liberal Party leader Dominique Anglade posted on Twitter that the MNA in question was a member of her caucus.

Un membre de notre caucus a été déclaré positif à la COVID-19.



Sachez que toutes les règles de la santé publique ont été respectées.



Cependant, par mesure de précaution, je vais aller passer un test de dépistage.#PolQc #Assnat #PLQ

Anglade said that all public health rules were being respected but that she would be tested for the virus as a precaution.

