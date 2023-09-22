Liberal MNA calls for emergency meeting on teacher shortage, violence in Quebec schools

Liberal MNA Marwah Rizqy is calling for Quebec's education minister to arrange an emergency meeting with stakeholders over violence and a lack of teachers in schools.

In a Friday morning press scrum, Rizqy accused Minister Bernard Drainville of "inaction" in the face of the issues currently rocking the education network.

She held up a document dated last June, which she said showed that the minister knew that Quebec needed to recruit 13,600 teachers a year.

And yet, some 3,000 graduates leave university every year, she asserted, calculating that Quebec is short 10,000 teachers a year.

Under these circumstances, Quebec is "doomed to fail," she said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 22, 2023.