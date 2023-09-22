iHeartRadio
19°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Liberal MNA calls for emergency meeting on teacher shortage, violence in Quebec schools


image.jpg

Liberal MNA Marwah Rizqy is calling for Quebec's education minister to arrange an emergency meeting with stakeholders over violence and a lack of teachers in schools.

In a Friday morning press scrum, Rizqy accused Minister Bernard Drainville of "inaction" in the face of the issues currently rocking the education network.

She held up a document dated last June, which she said showed that the minister knew that Quebec needed to recruit 13,600 teachers a year.

And yet, some 3,000 graduates leave university every year, she asserted, calculating that Quebec is short 10,000 teachers a year.

Under these circumstances, Quebec is "doomed to fail," she said.

Peu importe nos allégeances politiques, le favoritisme pour la construction d’école c’est non!
Que vous soyez ������, ceci devrait vous inquiéter.
«L'électoralisme ne devrait pas supplanter le bien-commun, notamment quand il est question des services essentiels à la population.» pic.twitter.com/WReWR1qMFU

— Marwah Rizqy (@marwahrizqy) September 22, 2023

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 22, 2023.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*