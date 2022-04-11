Liberal MNA David Birnbaum will not run in upcoming election

Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) MNA David Birnbaum announced Monday that he will not run in the upcoming October provincial election.

In a letter sent to his colleagues, Birnbaum says he has already informed leader Dominique Anglade of his decision.

Birnbaum, who turned 66 last Friday, is currently the official opposition critic for the Canadian Francophonie, relations with English-speaking Quebecers, Canadian intergovernmental relations and mental health.

Prior to entering politics in 2014, Birnbaum served as Quebec director for the Canadian Jewish Congress and executive director of the Quebec English School Boards Association (QESBA) from 2004 to 2014.

The riding he represents, D'Arcy-McGee, includes parts of Côte-des-Neiges and Snowdon in Montreal, as well as the municipalities of Côte-Saint-Luc and Hampstead.

Birnbaum's name joins a list of several Liberal politicians who have announced in recent weeks that they will not be running in the next election, including Hélène David, Nicole Ménard, Jean Rousselle, Gaétan Barrette, Christine St-Pierre, Lise Thériault, Francine Charbonneau and Monique Sauvé.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 11, 2022.