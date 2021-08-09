Liberal MPs in Montreal to tout Shop Local initiative in another sign election call is near

Local MPs were in Montreal’s Mile End neighbourhood for another announcement to support local businesses — another sign a federal election call is around the corner.

The Shop Local program is meant to encourage people to shop locally across Quebec with promotions for things like online shopping, curbside pickup and seasonal campaigns.

“I think what entrepreneurs feel and what they tell me is that the federal government is being the most responsive”, said Liberal MP Rachel Bendayan, who represents the riding of Outremont.

The help comes in the form of a $7.2-million dollar budget for Shop Local promotions.

“You’ve seen businesses, small shops, the way they connect with people and we're by their side to go through this,” said Pablo Rodriguez, the Liberals’ government house leader and MP for the Montreal riding of Honoré-Mercier. He said similar investments are available in the rest of the country.

On a été la pour protéger nos emplois dans les PME pendant la pandémie, et on est là pour les aider pendant la relance! On investit 7,2M$ pour encourager l’achat local au Québec. Ça va créer des bonnes jobs pour nos familles d’ici et donner un coup de pouce à nos régions!������ pic.twitter.com/Yqm9NawTpt

Announcements of this type have become almost daily in recent weeks across the country. A few days ago, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a $6-billion investment for Quebec daycares.

The week before that, Ottawa announced nearly $700 million for the aerospace industry.

Traditionally, waves of announcements precede an election call, even if Trudeau's government house leader says otherwise

“Honestly, we're not talking about elections. If we're here, it's to support local businesses in this riding and all ridings,” said Rodriguez, blaming the Conservatives for raising the specter of a fall election.

But the tell-all signs across the country are unmistakable, even if polls show Canadians have little appetite for a pandemic election.

The Liberal government doesn’t currently hold a majority in the House of Commons and remains at the mercy of a non-confidence vote by opposition parties.

“It may sound cynical, but when else will they go into an election? We have to remember that in the next spring Ontario is having a general election and next fall Quebec is having a general election,” said Philippe J. Fournier, author of the poll analysis website 338Canada.com.

Most recent polls show the Liberals are ahead of the other parties, but there’s no consensus on whether or not they can form a majority government.

“In the average we see the Liberals are in the driver's seat. They are leading in every opinion poll. The question is, by how much?” said Fournier.

That should be Trudeau's biggest concern, according to political veteran and former NDP leader Thomas Mulcair.

“Trudeau has to be very worried because if he gets a second minority government, he'll get pushed off by the Liberal Party. They don't like minorities [governments] and Trudeau didn't do too well in the last election,” Mulcair told CTV News.

If the polls are correct, Mulcair said, it doesn't mean the Bloc Quebecois and the NDP are at any risk of losing seats and that any mistake by the Liberals would likely help Erin O'Toole's Conservatives, despite their current weak numbers.