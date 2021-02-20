iHeartRadio
-4°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Liberal whip Filomena Rotiroti becomes first MNA to test positive for COVID-19

Quebec Liberal Party Official Whip Filomena Rotiroti confirmed on Twitter that she tested positive for COVID-19 on Sat., Feb. 20, 2021. Rotiroti is the first MNA to test positive for the virus since the pandemic began. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Francis Vachon.

Quebec Liberal Party MNA and Chief Official Opposition Whip of the National Assembly Filomena Rotiroti has tested positive for COVID-19.

On Saturday, Quebec Liberal Party leader Dominique Anglade posted on Twitter that a member of her caucus had tested positive for the virus but did not specify who.

Un membre de notre caucus a été déclaré positif à la COVID-19.

Sachez que toutes les règles de la santé publique ont été respectées.

Cependant, par mesure de précaution, je vais aller passer un test de dépistage.#PolQc #Assnat #PLQ

— Dominique Anglade (@DomAnglade) February 20, 2021

Rotiroti took to her own Twitter account to identify herself as the COVID-positive MNA.

"When I returned to Montreal on Thursday, I learned someone close to me had tested positivef or COVID-19," she wrote. "As a precaution, I immediately went for a test. Unfortunately, this morning I received a positive result."

"I assure you that all the rules of public health have been respected. I am remaining in quarantine and following public health instructions."

À mon retour vers Montréal jeudi j’ai appris qu’une personne de mon entourage avait testé positif à COVID-19. Par mesure de précautions je suis allé immédiatement passer un test. Malheureusement ce matin j’ai reçu un résultat positif. 1/2 #AssNat #COVIDー19

— Filomena Rotiroti (@FiloRotiroti) February 20, 2021

She becomes the first MNA to officially test positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Anglade said all public health rules have been respected and said she would be tested as a precaution. 

The National Assembly was in session this week. Special measures were put in place to ensure the safety of staff and visitors, such as a mask requirement in common areas.  

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error