iHeartRadio
25°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Lifeguard assaulted by youths at a public pool in Sherbrooke, no arrests


A lifeguard working at a public pool in Sherbrooke was assaulted by youths using the facility. A child cools off in the swimming pool on Monday June 28, 2010 in Fresno, Calif. (AP Photo/The Fresno Bee, Darrell Wong)

A lifeguard employed by the City of Sherbrooke at a public swimming pool in the east end of the city was the victim of an assault on Monday, when he was attacked by a group of young users, police say.

The lifeguard suffered back injuries, but the severity of his condition was unknown the day after the attack.

The Sherbrooke Police Service (SPS) reported Tuesday morning that no arrests had yet been made, but that thanks to numerous witnesses, they had a good description of the suspects and that its investigation was progressing rapidly.

The SPS said the lifeguard was assigned to supervise a swimming pool in Optimist Park on Terrill Street. Some young people were reportedly told by the employee that they were not respecting certain pool rules.

When the lifeguard returned to his post, the youths pushed him so that he fell into the pool.

That's when he suffered a back injury. At around 4 p.m., he called the police to report that he had been assaulted.

This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on July 4, 2023.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

General Information 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*