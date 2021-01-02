Lifeless body of a snowmobiler pulled from Quebec lake

A snowmobiler's lifeless body was pulled from the waters of Lac Saint-Joseph on Friday evening, in the Quebec City region.

The man in his 50s had left aboard his snowmobile in the morning, around 9:30.

Concerned relatives reported his disappearance at the end of the afternoon.

Police and firefighters of the municipality of Sainte-Catherine-de-la-Jacques-Cartier launched a search around 4:30 p.m.

His body was finally found five hours later, around 9:30 p.m., in the Baie Duchesnay area, in Fossambault-sur-le-Lac.

The Surete du Quebec (SQ) is continuing its investigation to determine the causes and circumstances of this tragedy, SQ spokesperson Beatrice Dorsainville said.

She said the identity of the victim will be made public later on Saturday.