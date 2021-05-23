Lifesaving Society to Quebecers: cool off, have fun and stay safe in the water

The Lifesaving Society is reminding people to be safe around the water as the warm weather drives more people outside and to take part in water activities.

In 202, there were a record 95 drowning deaths in Quebec and the Lifesaving Society is hoping to not have a repeat this year.

“This is one of my big preoccupations for summer, particularly if we have a beautiful summer and that’s what we expect,” said Lifesaving Society Executive Director Raynald Hawkins.

The main concern this year is the increase in water-based activities that people looking to escape pandemic indoors took up last summer, but also people travelling to bodies of water they are unfamiliar with.

A Leger survey for Allstate showed nearly a quarter of Quebecers want to buy or rent a cottage this summer, and 50 per cent will rent or own in an unfamiliar location.

“In Quebec we have more drowning in rivers versus lakes. Rivers, you look and see a calm surface, but under you have currents and maybe you underestimate your swimming skills," said Hawkins.

Hugo Lavictoire, who owns a paddle board and surf shop in Lasalle, said being on the water is a great activity, but people should do some research before getting in or on the water.

“If you’ve never touched that discipline, you should take a course, that’s the bottom line,” he said. “You will learn techniques and about water, temperature of water, and also the equipment needed.”

Both Hawkins and Lavictoire agreed on the most important piece of equipment when doing water sports – a lifejacket.

Ninety per cent of drowning victims last year were not wearing a lifejacket.

"The principal reason why they don't wear it is because they don't think they going to need it… the point is you never know when you’re going to need it," said Hawkins.