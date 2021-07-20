Lightning strike may have caused fire that spread to multiple houses in Laval

A lightning strike is likely to blame for a fire that spread to several homes on one street in Laval Tuesday night, firefighters say.

The Laval Fire Department received several 911 calls around 6:15 p.m. reporting a fire on Sydney Street. When firefighters arrived on scene two houses were on fire and it was already starting to spread to other homes.

Patrik Ferland with the Laval fire department said a lightning strike during a thunderstorm likely struck an electrical pole and sparked a fire that spread to one home and then to others nearby. It took firefighters two hours to control the four-alarm fire.

Damage from the fire is estimated to be approximately $700,000.

No injuried were reported from the fire.