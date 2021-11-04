iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Lightspeed Commerce reports US$59.1M Q3 loss, revenue nearly triples

Dax Dasilva, CEO of Lightspeed, is seen in his office Tuesday, September 15, 2015 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. reported a loss of US$59.1 million in its latest quarter as its revenue nearly tripled compared with a year ago.

The Montreal-based company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says the loss amounted to 43 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30 compared with a loss of US$19.5 million or 20 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Revenue totalled US$133.2 million, up from US$45.5 million a year ago, pushed higher by organic growth and acquisitions.

Subscription revenue rose to US$59.4 million compared with US$25.6 million a year ago, while transaction-based revenue climbed to US$65 million compared with US$15.5 million last year. Hardware and other revenue rose to US$8.8 million, up from US$4.4 million a year ago.

Lightspeed says its adjusted loss for the quarter amounted to eight cents per share compared with an adjusted loss of five cents per share in the same quarter last year.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted loss of nine cents per share and US$123.5 million in revenue, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2021.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error