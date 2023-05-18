iHeartRadio
Lightspeed Commerce reports US$74.5M Q4 loss, revenue up 26% from year ago


The Lightspeed offices are seen Tuesday, May 16, 2023 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. reported a loss of US$74.5 million in its fourth quarter compared with a loss of $114.5 million in the same quarter a year earlier as its revenue rose 26 per cent.

The e-commerce company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says the loss amounted to 49 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31 compared with a loss of 77 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Revenue in the final quarter of the company's 2023 financial year totalled US$184.2 million, up from US$146.6 million last year.

The increase came as subscription revenue increased to US$76.2 million compared with US$70.5 million a year earlier, while transaction-based revenue totalled US$99.6 million, up from US$66.7 million.

On an adjusted basis, Lightspeed says its loss amounted to zero cents per diluted share in its latest quarter compared with an adjusted loss of 15 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted loss of three cents per share and US$184.2 million in revenue, based on estimates compiled by financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published on May 18, 2023

