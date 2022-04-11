iHeartRadio
Lion and Transit Trucks partner to launch new electric vehicle

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau looks at the frame of an electric bus while touring the Lion Electric bus factory, Wednesday, March 4, 2020 in St- Jerome, Que.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Quebec electric truck and bus manufacturer Lion Electric is launching a new electric vehicle in partnership with Transit Vans.

The vehicle is an electric van designed for last-mile delivery in urban areas, the two companies announced at a conference Monday at Fourgons Transit's facilities in Laval.

As part of the partnership, Lion will manufacture the chassis on which a Transit-designed van will be installed. The vehicle is said to be 40 per cent lighter than the standard model, which is considered an asset for urban delivery.

The vehicle was developed as part of the Mobilizing Development of Equipment and Technology on Specialty Heavy-Duty Electric Vehicles (Mobel) project, funded by the Quebec government.

The president of Fourgons Transit noted in a release that the vehicle is now available for sale in Canada and the U.S. "This is an important tool for our customers' transition to electric," he said in a release.

Lion unveiled another partnership with Ambulance Demers last October, this time to build a 100 per cent electric ambulance.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 11, 2022.

