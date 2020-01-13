LISTEN: Andrew Carter and John Moore remember the late Ralph Lockwood

If you're a Montrealer of a certain age, you remember Ralph Lockwood. And even if you aren't, chances are you've heard the name, or heard the stories, or you might have seen his commercials for the Bar-B-Barn and Dorion Suits on YouTube.

The former Montreal radio and TV personality died Sunday evening in York, Pa.

The Pennsylvania native was best known for his run as morningman at CKGM (now TSN 690) from 1972 to 1981, and again from 1985 to 1987. He also had his own TV talk show, the Ralph Lockwood Show, on CFCF-12 (now CTV Montreal) in the 1980s.

CJAD 800 morningman Andrew Carter broke the news on his Facebook page Sunday evening.

On Monday morning, CJAD 800 entertainment reporter — and current morningman on Toronto's Newstalk 1010 — John Moore reminisced with Andrew about what Ralph Lockwood meant to a generation of Montrealers.

Put on your Cote-des-Neiges and take a listen. Your bird'll be okay.