LISTEN: Montrealer describes being trapped with her family as Australia's fires burn around them

A summertime vacation in Australia over the holidays quickly turned into a nightmare for a Montreal family, who were caught smack in the middle of the country's wildfire tragedy.

"The experience of the fires...was one of the scariest moments of my life," Meaghan Wegg told CJAD 800's Andrew Carter on Wednesday.

Wegg, along with her Australian-born husband Tim Buckley and their two children, 5-year-old Jackson and 3-year-old Georgia, spent the holidays visiting members of Buckley's family. On New Year's Eve, they were staying in Mallacoota, a coastal resort town in southeastern Australia, about halfway between the country's two largest cities, Sydney and Melbourne.

On that day, temperatures rocketed in to the 40s, so the family decided to spend the day at the beach.

"It was 46 degrees. It was crazy hot," Wegg told CJAD 800's Andrew Carter. "We're Canadian. We live in Montreal. We love the winter and the cold. We were all red, and needed to go to the beach and play in the water."

When she returned to town, the family was greeted with a 10-minute warning call, complete with sirens, and was told to save whatever they could, and get out immediately.

"That was a first moment of panic," she said.

They drove to another beach, and tried to camp out on the beach for the night with a group of other people.

"And then we were woken up at 1 a.m. to a huge glare in the sky the size of a tornado," she said. "but it was red-orange fire coming towards us."

At that time, the scene appeared more picture-worthy than threatening, but a few hours later a fierce sandstorm ripped across the beach.

"The sand was going everywhere. Kids were crying. We had to grab whatever we could," she said.

They took shelter in a nearby movie theatre for the next five days. While Wegg says they were playing kid-friendly movies like Frozen, the conditions there were far from ideal.

"It was very hot. Ash was falling through the roof, because the fire was coming towards us."

At that point, Wegg was panicking, without any real exit plan. But then, what Wegg describes as a "crazy cold wind" began to blow the fire away from the theatre, which was their opportunity to get out.

Wegg told Andrew Carter the family is now safe — she in Queensland, and the rest of the family in Melbourne. They plan on returning to Montreal on Jan. 20. "We're very excited to come back to the cold," she said.