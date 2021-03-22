Live long and prosper: Montreal's William Shatner turns 90

One of Montreal's most famous sons has certainly lived long and prospered.

On Monday, the city's mayor herself reached out to William Shatner on his ninetieth birthday, writing on Twitter “Happy 90th birthday to William Shatner, an exceptional Montrealer who made his hometown shine in Star Trek.”

Joyeux 90e anniversaire à William Shatner, un Montréalais d'exception qui a su faire rayonner sa ville natale jusque dans Star Trek. #polmtl

The actor, best known for his role as Captain James T. Kirk on the hit television show and film franchise, was raised in NDG and attended McGill University. In 2011, he returned to the school to receive an honorary doctorate.

He took to his own social media account to thank his fans for their well wishes.

“I am overwhelmed by the outpouring of love. I just turned 90... what happens when I get to 120?” he wrote.

I’m here for a few mins. I am overwhelmed by the outpouring of love. I just turned 90...����‍♂️ What happens when I get to 120?������

Plante wasn't the only notable figure to reach out – NASA sent their own regards the actor's way.

�� Happy birthday, @WilliamShatner! Thank you for inspiring generations of explorers, including @NASA_Astronauts, scientists, & engineers.



��: From @NASAJPL in 2017, sending a message of friendship across the stars for Voyager's 40th anniversary. pic.twitter.com/XQzmKiVqzi