Lizzo postpones Montreal show on 'doctor's orders'


image.jpg

Superstar vocalist Lizzo postponed her Montreal show Thursday night after coming down with a serious bug. 

The popstar posted a video to social media from bed to apologize to fans, saying she felt too unwell to perform later that night. 

"I had a sore throat last night and a headache," she said in the video, which she filmed while bundled in blankets, wearing an N95 mask. "I woke up this morning and it was worse."

She said it was only the second time she had to cancel a show due to her health, and promised to honour everyone's tickets. 

"My body's weak, and I have chills," she said, adding she had hoped to brush off her symptoms, but that her condition was "getting worse."

"I think it's the flu, and I have to make the unfortunate decision to cancel today," she said. "I want to find a date to reschedule, but I just can't perform tonight."

"I will make it up to you, Montreal. I am so sorry," she continued. 

"As per doctor’s orders, Lizzo is unable to perform tonight at the Bell Centre," read a notice on Evenko's website. "More details will be announced soon for the new date."

The company told ticket holders to keep their tickets, which "will be honoured on the new date." 

Lizzo had been booked to play at the Bell Centre with special guest Latto as part of her springtime world tour. 

"It's okay, babe! We love ya! Rest up," wrote one commenter, one of several wishing the popstar a speedy recovery. 

"Lizzo rest. The real ones will understand," wrote another. "Who ever got my queen sick needs to catch me outside."

Her next stop is Hartford, CT, about a five-and-a-half-hour drive from Montreal. For a full list of tour dates, click here.

