iHeartRadio
13°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Loblaws, Walmart and Olymel all ending Quebec employee premiums

image.jpg

As the province of Quebec moves towards deconfinement, the $2-an-hour premium paid to employees in working in supermarkets is coming to an end - a move that union leaders are calling disappointing.

On Thursday, Loblaws said the bonus its employees have been receiving will end on June 13.

It plans to offer those who were on the ground during the height of the pandemic a one-time reward of $200 or $200 each.

When asked, management at Metro – another major grocery store in the province – did not want to reveal whether or not it will extend its employees’ premiums. 

Walmart said it ended employee premiums at the end of May.

A member of the communications team at Olymel, Richard Vigneault, said Olymel's employees will benefit from bonuses until June 22. 

With files from The Canadian Press.

 

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b

Latest Audio

Typo or error
Typo or error