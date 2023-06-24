Subject of 'lock the doors' order now considered missing person: Lac-Bouchette, Que.

A Quebec man has been declared missing after police issued an "imminent threat" alert for Lac-Bouchette, in Quebec's Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region.

Andre Paradis, 48, has fair skin, gray hair, and brown eyes. He is 1.75 metres tall (5'9") and weighs around 68 kilograms (150 lbs). He was last seen wearing dark pants, a black fleece, a dark cap, and glasses.

"Those close to him have reason to fear for his health and safety," read a release from Quebec provincial police.

Hours earlier, officers had instructed some 1,100 locals to go inside, lock the doors, and stay away from windows because they claimed to have received information that Paradis may have been armed.

Some time later, police called off the warning, telling CTV they believed Paradis was a greater risk to himself than to the public.

"Searches and combing continue in order to locate the individual now considered missing," read a social media post from police early Saturday evening.

He was last seen on June 23 around 11:30 p.m., in the Victor Delamarre Rd. area in Lac Bouchette, Que., police say.

#Alerte MENACE IMMINENTE annulée

L’alerte est levée. Les recherches et le ratissage se poursuivent dans le but de localiser l’individu considéré maintenant comme disparu. Nous avons des raisons de craindre pour sa santé et sa sécurité.