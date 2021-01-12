iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Long-rumoured Trois-Rivieres expansion officially confirmed by ECHL

image.jpg

Trois-Rivieres will be home to an ECHL team next year, the league announced on Tuesday.

Along with the long-rumoured expansion to the Quebec City, the league said another new team will launch in Coralville, IA in the 2021-22 season.

Both teams will be owned by Deacon Sports and Entertainment, which already owns the ECHL's Newfound Growlers.

The as yet unnamed Trois-Rivieres club will call Le Nouveau Colisee, a new arena with seating capacity of 4,390, home.

“This is an extremely exciting day for the ECHL and the future of our League, welcoming these two great markets and beautiful state-of-the-art facilities,” said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin in a statement. “We have a great history of working with Dean’s ownership group and leadership team and look forward to bringing ECHL hockey to Trois-Rivieres and Coralville, making an impact as an asset to these communities.”

The Trois-Rivieres team is rumoured to be a future affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens. The Habs have not had an ECHL club as part of its farm system since its agreement with the Brampton Beast expired in 2018.  

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error