Long-time Als long snapper Martin Bedard retires from CFL

Long-time Montreal Alouettes long snapper Martin Bedard is hanging up his cleats after 11 CFL seasons, all of which were spent with his hometown team.

Bedard join the Als in 2009 after being selected in the second round (14th overall) of the draft. He was part of the 2009 and 2010 Grey Cup championship teams.

The 37-year-old played 179 games in the CFL and had 68 special teams tackles.

“I consider myself fortunate to have been able to play my entire career with the same team, especially since it's the team from my city and province,” he said in a statement. “I want to thank all my coaches, teammates and our fans for these memorable years. The Grey Cups, the parades, the supercharged crowds in Montreal, the opposing crowds we silenced with the word 'Montreal' written on my chest are memories that will stay with me until the end of my days.”

Bedard was a mainstay in the community, visiting many schools to tell his story as part of an effort to encourage young Quebecers to remain in school.

In 2019, his efforts were recognized when he won the Jake Gaudaur Trophy, awarded each year to a Canadian player who best displays strength, perseverance, courage, comraderie and community involvement.

“We would like to thank Martin for everything he has done for our organization. He has been a pillar of the community in addition to being a leader in the locker room. The job of long snapper is thankless and Martin got it right, while being one of the first to cross the field to make a tackle,” said general manager Danny Maciocia.

